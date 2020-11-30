Gold prices extended their slide to five month lows on Monday as prospects of a vaccine-led boost to the economy cast a shadow over safe-haven assets and set bullion on course for its worst month in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold spirals lower on vaccine-led economic recovery bets - November 30, 2020
- Gold Price Trading Below 200-day, Price Support; May be Wash-out Move - November 30, 2020
- Gold gains are likely to be limited despite oversold conditions - November 30, 2020