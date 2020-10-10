Gold prices in Delhi at the start of the week on Monday were at Rs 51,192 per 10 gram and rate of the yellow metal rose to Rs 51,558 on Friday, data shows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX notches slight gains on light trading day with gold up, oil down - October 10, 2020
- Gold spot prices rose from Rs 51,192 to Rs 51,558 per 10 gram this week - October 10, 2020
- Gold, silver see solid price gains on bullish news - October 10, 2020