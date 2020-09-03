Gold has had a cumulative gain of about 30% so far this year ignited by the pandemic but economists at HSBC believe the recent rally may be overdone. Yet, a further dip in US bond yields can sustain a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Troilus Gold Reaches Another Important Milestone On The Way To Gold Production - September 3, 2020
- Gold: Stable bond yields to weaken the yellow metal – HSBC - September 3, 2020
- Unprecedented global debt to push gold prices higher: Evolution Mining - September 3, 2020