In last trading session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Danaos Corporation (DAC) Has A Gold Mine On Its Hands - December 25, 2021
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -10.72% Over A Month. - December 25, 2021
- Why This Billionaire Investor Says Bitcoin Is Crushing Gold - December 25, 2021