In last trading session, Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Standard Ventures Corp Shares Rise 8.51% From The Lows – But Will They Continue? - September 11, 2021
- How Can You Add Gold In Your Portfolio & How Can It Create Wealth For You? | Commodity Classroom - September 11, 2021
- Gold Price Is Quoted At Rs. Rs. 46,070, On September 11 - September 11, 2021