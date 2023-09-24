To honor the families of our fallen soldiers, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs along with the Louisiana Chapter of Blue Star Mothers hosted a memorial service outside the state Capitol and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘I bought a $400 gold necklace that turned brown’ - September 23, 2023
- Gold Star families gather for memorial service outside state Capitol - September 23, 2023
- New York Spot Gold Prices Slip - September 23, 2023