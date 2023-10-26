Gold climbed back towards last week’s five-month peak on Thursday, undeterred by a stronger U.S. dollar and bond yields, as investors looked to the safe-haven asset amid the Middle-East conflict.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadfast on Mideast jitters despite dominant US yields - October 26, 2023
- Gold price rises as Israeli army determines to demolish Hamas in Gaza, US Q3 GDP eyed - October 26, 2023
- Gold futures rise Rs 152 to Rs 60,978 per 10 grams - October 26, 2023