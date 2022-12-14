Gold prices hovered near a six-month high on Wednesday following a sharp rally in the prior session, as markets waited for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later in the day and also weigh in on
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies above $1,800, Fed comments on inflation awaited - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles around $1,810 as focus shifts to Fed policy - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds near $1,820 hurdle with eyes on Fed - December 13, 2022