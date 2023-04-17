Gold prices steadied in early Asian trade on Monday, holding on to key levels after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials on the path of interest rate hikes triggered a heavy dose of profit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies above $2,000 as markets reassess Fed risks - April 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreat needs validation from $1,977 and Purchasing Managers Indexes - April 16, 2023
- Gold prices rise, LTV ratios shrink - April 16, 2023