Gold steadied after posting the biggest weekly advance since 2008 amid investor caution on policies aimed at mitigating the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.Stocks in Asia retreated with U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Steadies After Posting Biggest Weekly Advance Since 2008 - March 30, 2020
- Gold gains as dollar weakens, fears of economic damage mount - March 29, 2020
- Is Barrick Gold Stock Still Undervalued At This Price? - March 29, 2020