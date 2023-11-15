US producer prices softer in October, retail sales slower US dollar up 0.4%, Treasury yields rebound Platinum, palladium set for third daily rise Nov 15 (Reuters) – Gold steadied below one-week highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies as firm dollar counters bets on peak US rates - November 15, 2023
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD softens as inflation cools, $1,950 in sight - November 15, 2023
- Gold climbs Rs 410; silver jumps Rs 1,700 - November 15, 2023