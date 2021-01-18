Gold prices steadied after dropping to their lowest in 1-1/2 months on Monday, as prospects of a massive U.S. coronavirus relief aid outweighed a stronger dollar and lifted bullion’s appeal as an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold steadies as U.S. stimulus prospects offset firm dollar - January 18, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers - January 17, 2021
- Gold at 1-1/2-month low as resilient U.S. dollar dents bullion appeal - January 17, 2021