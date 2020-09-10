Spot gold was little changed at $1,946.22 per ounce by 0920 GMT, after hitting its highest since Sept. 3 at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,954.80. “We’re waiting for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies in tight range ahead of ECB decision - September 10, 2020
- ETFs Are Holding a Record Amount of Gold. Why the Price Could Stay High. - September 10, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trade flat; all eyes on ECB meeting - September 10, 2020