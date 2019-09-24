“But the mounting geopolitical risks, too much negative yielding debt, and lingering stresses on the Treasury yield curve will keep gold prices supported.” Tensions in the Middle East have escalated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steadies near 2-week peak on growth risks; trade hopes cap gains - September 24, 2019
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Smart Sand, Pembina Pipeline, AngloGold, Royal Gold and Kinross Gold - September 24, 2019
- Did Gold and Silver Just Invalidate Their Short-Term Breakdown? - September 24, 2019