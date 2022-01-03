Gold steadies near 6-week high as firmer yields offset Omicron woes

Gold scaled a six-week high before it gave up gains to trade flat on Monday, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections countered pressure from higher U.S. Treasury …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Marginal uptick in early hours; Omicron spike likely to lend support - January 2, 2022
- Gold price rises on inflation worries, expect prices to trade sideways to up this week - January 2, 2022
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 48,000; buy on dips: Experts - January 2, 2022