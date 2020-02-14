Gold steadies near one-week high as virus toll stalls stock markets

Gold prices held steady near a one-week high on Friday, as a mounting coronavirus death toll supported safe-haven buying, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains. Feb 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices …
