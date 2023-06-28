(Reuters) – Gold prices hovered near three-month lows as upbeat U.S. economic reports made a strong case for rates being higher, yet traders awaited cues from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and more economic data for a path ahead on rate-hikes.
