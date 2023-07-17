Gold prices held steady on Monday, buoyed by a softer dollar, as investors awaited for more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening amid signs of cooling inflation. Spot gold was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD under pressure near term, but structural drivers are intact – ANZ - July 17, 2023
- Gold steadies on dollar weakness, traders assess Fed rate stance - July 17, 2023
- 15 Best Gold Mining Stocks To Buy Now - July 17, 2023