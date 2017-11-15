Nov 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited October consumer inflation data from the United States due later in the day for potential hints on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening policy. Spot gold was nearly unchanged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady ahead of U.S. consumer data - November 15, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of U.S. consumer data - November 15, 2017
- Gold Prices Move Higher On Dollar Weakness - November 15, 2017