Gold steady amid subdued dollar, poised for weekly gain

Gold prices were steady in Asian trade on Friday, poised for their first weekly gain in four, as the dollar sagged on concerns about the progress of U.S. tax reform. Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,253.20 an ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after dipping 0.2 …
