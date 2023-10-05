Gold prices held steady on Thursday as Treasury yields pulled back from 16-year highs and investors awaited U.S. jobs data for more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as bond yields ease with focus on US jobs data - October 5, 2023
- An Oversold Gold Miner With Strong Fundamentals–Its Relative Strength Index Is Below 20, And Its Piotroski F-Score Is 8 - October 5, 2023
- UPDATE 1-Canada posts surprise August trade surplus as exports surge on gold, crude - October 5, 2023