Spot gold was broadly unchanged at $1,418.60 per ounce at 0119 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on Wednesday, the highest since June 25. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,421.7 an ounce. Gold prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold steady as equities offset support from weak dollar, Fed rate cut hopes
Spot gold was broadly unchanged at $1,418.60 per ounce at 0119 GMT. Prices touched $1,435.99 on Wednesday, the highest since June 25. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,421.7 an ounce. Gold prices …