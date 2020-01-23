Gold steady as fears of China virus epidemic mount

Gold prices held steady on Thursday, as rising fears over the spread of China’s new flu-like virus supported the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was flat at $1,558.93 per ounce by 0127 GMT. U.S. gold …
