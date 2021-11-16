Gold steady as inflation woes offset firmer dollar, yields

Spot gold was flat at $1,862.81 per ounce, as of 0140 GMT. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $1,866.80. Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday the U.S. Fed will not hesitate …
