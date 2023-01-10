Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech for more clarity about the central bank’s rate-hike plans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold holds near 8-month high as traders await Fed’s Powell - January 10, 2023
- Gold steady as investors focus on Powell speech for rate guidance - January 10, 2023
- 2023 Honda Gold Wing: Performance, Price, And Photos - January 10, 2023