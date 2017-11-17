Gold prices were steady on Thursday as investors weighed the impact of an expected rise in U.S. interest rates against uncertainty over the direction of U.S. fiscal policy. Gold is highly exposed to interest rates and returns on other assets because rising …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as investors weigh US rate moves against fiscal outlook - November 17, 2017
- 3 Gold Stocks With Earnings That Surprised the Market - November 17, 2017
- Gold Prices Rise as U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure - November 17, 2017