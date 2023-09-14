Gold held its ground on Thursday near three-week lows ahead of an interest rate decision by the European Central Bank as well as U.S. economic data that could provide clues on the monetary policy outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as markets cautious ahead of ECB decision, US data - September 14, 2023
- Sibanye signals 3,000 lay-offs at Kloof as operational woes trump sky-high gold prices - September 14, 2023
- Gold prices post modest gain, a day after settling at a 3-week low - September 14, 2023