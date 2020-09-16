U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,966.20. “People are keeping on the sidelines because of the Fed announcement coming up later today,” said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as markets eye outcome of U.S. Fed meet - September 16, 2020
- Gold off 2-week high as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision - September 15, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidate pullback from two-week high - September 15, 2020