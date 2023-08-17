Gold was little changed on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting, although higher bond yields kept bullion prices near six-week lows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as traders look for direction from Fed minutes - August 17, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal declines, yield pressure pushes bullion below $1,900 - August 17, 2023
- Gold prices hit 5-mth low as U.S. rate risks boost dollar, yields - August 17, 2023