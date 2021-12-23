Gold prices held steady in holiday-thinned trade on Thursday, as a weaker dollar offset renewed risk appetite fuelled by an encouraging Omicron study and increased optimism around the global economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady as weaker dollar counters positive Omicron study impact - December 22, 2021
- Expect silver price to fall in 2022, but gold to rally, here’s why – Jeff Christian - December 22, 2021
- DOK Project Update: Porphyry Copper-Gold Mineralization Confirmed - December 22, 2021