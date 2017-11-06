Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. “The strengthening of the dollar due to strong U.S. data has kept gold prices in check.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold steady, but Fed rate hike concerns weigh - November 6, 2017
- Gold Prices May Rise Amid Risk Aversion, US Taxes Eyed This Week - November 6, 2017
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to $1267.90 Will Set the Tone for the Week - November 5, 2017