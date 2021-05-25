Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who sought to soothe concerns about inflation. Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Steady Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation Comments
Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who sought to soothe concerns about inflation. Governor Lael Brainard, Atlanta …