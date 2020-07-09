Wells Fargo Investment Strategy Analyst Austin Pickle, said in its latest note, gold is likely to see additional gains by the end of 2020. Key quotes (Kitco News) “We still like g …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Still favorable at multi-year tops – Wells Fargo - July 9, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain - July 8, 2020
- Why gold has become a ‘weapon of choice’ for investors - July 8, 2020