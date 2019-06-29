That was a critical technical level, as this GDX chart shows. It looks at the gold-stock price action of the last several years or so during gold’s own parallel bull market. GDX is rendered in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Stock Decisive Breakout - June 29, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw Despite Slowing Inflation - June 29, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weaker as Chances of 50bp Fed Rate Cut Fade - June 28, 2019