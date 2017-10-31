Gold Stock ETFs: New Kid On The Block

Chinese mine production has fallen as excessively polluting operations have been shut down. That’s adding support to the gold price. In India, the economic growth has slowed more noticeably than in China, and that does have an effect on gold demand.
