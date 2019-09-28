Gold-stock prices are totally dependent on gold’s fortunes, with miners’ profits amplifying underlying gold moves by at least 2x to 3x. As usual it was a series of gold surges starting in late May …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold-Stock Red October - September 28, 2019
- Gold ends lower for the week, but holds above key $1,500 mark - September 27, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Whipsaw as White House Calls for Lower Investment in China - September 27, 2019