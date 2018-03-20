Gold Stocks Soar Despite Expectations for Rising U.S. Interest Rates

As a result of the negative correlation between the U.S. dollar and gold prices, a weakening U.S. dollar would mean that we could expect rising gold prices, and a strengthening U.S. dollar would mean that we could expect falling gold prices. Typically …
