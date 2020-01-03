Gold Stocks Will Benefit As Risk Aversion Declines

The declining dollar reflects increased confidence in global trade outlook. The weaker dollar will continue to boost the gold price. Gold stocks will outperform in 2020 thanks to the leverage factor.
