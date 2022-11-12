Gold, which has traditionally been considered a hedge against inflation, has not been doing so well lately. Gold futures have slid more than 2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Price Of Gold Is In An Uptrend - November 12, 2022
- Gold Stocks: Worth Their Weight in Gold or Gathering Dust? - November 12, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 12 November 2022: Yellow metal rate increase in THESE cities; check before buying - November 12, 2022