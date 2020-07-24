For investors looking for momentum, iShares Gold Strategy ETF IAUF is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 28.1% from its 52-week low price of $50/share. Let’s take a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) Hits New 52-Week High - July 24, 2020
- Stock Markets Fall Friday as Gold Hits $1,900; Boston Beer Gets a Big Bottom-Line Win - July 24, 2020
- Yamana Gold: Progressing With Small Steps - July 24, 2020