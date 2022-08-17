(Reuters) -Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes amid signs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 52,360/10 gm - August 17, 2022
- Gold struggles for direction as investors await Fed minutes - August 17, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears are lurking below $1,785 - August 16, 2022