Gold prices struggled for direction on Thursday, seesawing between losses and gains but staying on track to post a loss for the week. Prices for the metal logged the third loss in four session on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold struggles for direction, trades lower week to date - March 30, 2023
- Gold jumps on weaker dollar, with eyes on inflation data - March 30, 2023
- Gold futures settle at highest in more than a year, near $2,000 an ounce - March 30, 2023