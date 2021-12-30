Gold had made modest gains lately, but it has recently been struggling to hold on to the $1800/oz price point despite increasing fears about inflation. The number of jobless claims dipped to their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Struggles to Hold On to $1800 as Jobless Report Hits Record Low - December 30, 2021
- Q-Gold Announces Flow-Through Financing - December 30, 2021
- Bitcoin Returns Reach Over 70% in 2021, Outperform Gold and Stock Market for Third Straight Year - December 30, 2021