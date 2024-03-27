Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to an uptick in the dollar, although bullion traded in a narrow range as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold subdued as dollar firms, investors seek more Fed cues - March 27, 2024
- Blackrock’s Larry Fink says India’s love for gold has done little for its economy and investors - March 26, 2024
- Gold prices hold ground as investors seek more Fed cues - March 26, 2024