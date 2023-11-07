Gold inched lower on Monday as risk appetite picked up, while traders awaited further cues on the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy path with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and a slew of Fed members’ speeches due this week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Powell speech eyed for cues on rates - November 7, 2023
- Gold Rates Today: Yellow Metal Hovers Above Rs 50,000 in Major Cities. Check Revised Prices In Your City - November 7, 2023
- Gold subdued as risk assets gain, Powell speech in focus - November 7, 2023