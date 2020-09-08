Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened, although rising doubts over the economic recovery from the Covid-19 slump limited losses, with investors awaiting the outcome of the European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold subdued on strong dollar; European Central Bank meeting in focus - September 7, 2020
- Gold subdued on strong dollar; ECB meeting in focus - September 7, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears waiting patiently for 1:3 R/R - September 7, 2020