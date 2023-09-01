Gold prices declined this week due to inflation data and expectations of the Federal Reserve’s short-term policy. Traders reduced their gold positions in anticipation of a stronger US Dollar and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold: Summer Doldrums - September 1, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, August 16, 2023: Yellow metal records dip, silver trades higher on MCX - September 1, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Spot gold, oil poised for weekly gain; non-farm payroll report awaited - September 1, 2023