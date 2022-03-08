Gold futures on Tuesday trade above $2,000 an ounce, on track to extend its rise toward its highest price since August of 2020.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold surges above $2,000 and extends rally toward 18-month high, palladium rises to a record - March 8, 2022
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD maintains bullish bias above $2000 amid supportive fundamental/technical backdrop - March 8, 2022
- Gold price gains Rs700 per tola, traded at Rs130,700 - March 8, 2022