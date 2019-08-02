Though the U.S. central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the first time in a decade, gold prices fell as much as 1.2% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled further sharp cuts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold surges after Trump says US will impose new tariffs on Chinese imports
Though the U.S. central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday for the first time in a decade, gold prices fell as much as 1.2% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled further sharp cuts …