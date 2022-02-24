Silver, nickel and other metals gained as investors sought out safe-haven assets after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold surges to its highest level in over a year after Russia launches attacks on Ukraine - February 24, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine war boosts gold, silver prices; gold at record high - February 24, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine war: Gold prices can go up by Rs 10,000 in the next 2 years - February 24, 2022